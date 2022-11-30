Cannabis Entrepreneur Says Biz Partner Swindled $261K

By Collin Krabbe (November 30, 2022, 12:58 PM EST) -- A cannabis entrepreneur says his business partner cheated him out of thousands of dollars after entering into a funding agreement to pay for a facility to manufacture cannabis edibles, misrepresenting that the building was ready for production, according to a California lawsuit....

