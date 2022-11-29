La. Court Reporting Board Settles Price-Fixing Allegations

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (November 29, 2022, 4:56 PM EST) -- A group of current and former members of the Louisiana Board of Examiners of Certified Shorthand Reporters have settled an antitrust lawsuit alleging that the board fixed prices for court reporting services by prohibiting volume-based price discounts and by investigating and harassing court reporters who seek work with national court reporting companies....

