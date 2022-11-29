Alito Did Not Breach Ethics Rules, High Court Counsel Says

By Jimmy Hoover (November 28, 2022, 7:47 PM EST) -- In a letter to lawmakers Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court's in-house attorney pushed back on "uncorroborated" claims that Justice Samuel Alito Jr. leaked the outcome of a 2014 decision involving contraceptive care to a conservative activist and denied any suggestion that the justice flouted ethics rules....

