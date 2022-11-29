Trump Org. Rests In NY Tax Fraud Trial Defense

By Frank G. Runyeon (November 28, 2022, 7:31 PM EST) -- The Trump Organization companies closed their defense case Monday after attempting to show their longtime accountant failed to properly advise them, but prompted a scolding from the judge for dumping a last-minute tranche of evidence to "see what sticks."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS