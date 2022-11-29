Herbert Smith Partner To Co-Lead Global Corporate Practice

By Andrea Keckley (November 29, 2022, 3:55 PM EST) -- Herbert Smith Freehills LLP announced Tuesday that it has chosen one of its longtime corporate attorneys, who leads the firm's U.K. equity capital markets team, to become a joint managing partner for its global corporate practice and the U.K./U.S. regional head of practice....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS