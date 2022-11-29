DA, Probation Dept. Sued In LA-Area Officer's Shooting Death

By Collin Krabbe (November 29, 2022, 4:44 PM EST) -- The widow of a Los Angeles-area police officer filed a wrongful death claim in Orange County on Tuesday against the district attorney and county probation officers over purportedly failing to jail a gang member for his past criminal actions who later killed the officer and his partner responding to a call. ...

