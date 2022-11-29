Calif. Boutique Founder Among Biden's Latest US Atty Picks

By Jack Rodgers (November 29, 2022, 3:51 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he has selected Ismail Ramsey, a founding partner with Ramsey & Ehrlich LLP in Berkeley, California, and Kate E. Brubacher, who most recently worked as an assistant prosecuting attorney in the prosecuting attorney's office in Jackson County Missouri, as his latest nominees for U.S. attorney....

