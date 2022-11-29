Feds Want Say In Wash. Strike Damage Case

By Greg Lamm (November 29, 2022, 6:18 PM EST) -- The federal government has asked to join oral arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court in a case over whether a Teamsters local can be sued for property damage during a strike, with the U.S. solicitor general saying the U.S. has "a substantial interest" in ensuring the National Labor Relations Board's authority isn't eroded....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS