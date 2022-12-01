Biden's Top FDIC Pick Draws GOP Ire Over Board Power Play

By Jon Hill (November 30, 2022, 10:21 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's nominee for permanent chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. ran a gantlet of tough Republican scrutiny at a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday, taking particular heat over his involvement in a power struggle that led to his predecessor's early exit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS