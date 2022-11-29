Johns Hopkins Breached Keytruda Deal, Merck Sharp Says

By Gina Kim (November 29, 2022, 8:01 PM EST) -- Merck Sharp took Johns Hopkins University to federal court in Maryland on Tuesday over claims that the university secretly obtained patents for inventions based on a collaborative clinical study treating cancer patients with Merck Sharp's Keytruda drug and funding, and then licensing the patents to others in violation of their contract. ...

