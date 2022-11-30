Insurer Says No Coverage For Improperly Docked Catamaran

By Elizabeth Daley (November 30, 2022, 2:17 PM EST) -- A marine insurer has asked a Florida federal court to declare that a boat wrecked in Hurricane Ian in September is not covered because it was not docked at the proper marina or taken ashore pursuant to its policy's hurricane plan....

