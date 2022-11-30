IP Holder Dings Taco Bell In Latest Round Of Patent Suits

By Eric Heisig (November 30, 2022, 3:07 PM EST) -- A Texas intellectual property owner, which has filed more than a dozen lawsuits this year, has now targeted major companies in federal court in Ohio, including fast food giant Taco Bell Corp., alleging they infringed a pair of patents for customer feedback technology....

