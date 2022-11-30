Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

By Bryan Koenig (November 30, 2022, 8:06 PM EST) -- European antitrust officials put Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion buyout of Activision Blizzard under the microscope, Team Telecom offered no objections to Tegna's $8.6 billion go-private deal, U.K. authorities began probing Broadcom's proposed $61 billion purchase of VMware and the Justice Department appealed its UnitedHealth-Change challenge loss....

