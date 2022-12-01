Ohio Dry-Cleaning Delivery Startup, CEO Hit With Fraud Suit

By Eric Heisig (December 1, 2022, 5:55 PM EST) -- A Cincinnati investment firm said in a securities fraud lawsuit that the leaders of an online dry-cleaning delivery startup – including a CEO who later admitted to paying himself large commissions and using investor money to buy himself a house – did not disclose important information, such as the startup's pending insolvency, before the firm put down $3 million....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS