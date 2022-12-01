Riding Circuit: December's Notable Appellate Arguments

By Jess Krochtengel (November 30, 2022, 10:17 PM EST) -- As the year winds down, circuit courts will hear argument on the kinds of crimes Jan. 6 rioters can be charged with, whether federal law unconstitutionally delegates power to a private entity, and whether a class can be certified even if some class members weren't actually injured....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS