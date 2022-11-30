Pa. Senate Accepts Articles Of Impeachment For Philly DA

By Matthew Santoni (November 30, 2022, 5:13 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania State Senate officially accepted the articles of impeachment Wednesday against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and was sworn in as the jury for his 2023 trial, even as some senators raised questions of whether the proceedings could carry over into the state Legislature's next session....

