9th Circ. Tells Uber Objectors Settlement Isn't A Coupon Deal

By Lauren Berg (November 30, 2022, 9:25 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday affirmed Uber Technologies Inc.'s $32.5 million deal and class counsel's $5.7 million fee award in litigation over the ride-hailing service's deceptive "safe rides" fee, rejecting objectors' arguments that the settlement amounts to a coupon deal with "de minimis" individual payouts....

