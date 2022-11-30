NY Bar Suit Seeks Raise For Attys Repping Indigent Clients

By Ryan Boysen (November 30, 2022, 5:31 PM EST) -- The New York State Bar Association is suing to double the pay of lawyers who represent indigent defendants across the state to $158 an hour, the same increase their colleagues in New York City recently won in a landmark ruling addressing the statewide "assigned counsel crisis" that's been simmering for years....

