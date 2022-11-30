Cooley Lays Off 150 As Result Of 'Overcapacity'

By Aebra Coe (November 30, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- Cooley LLP is laying off 78 attorneys and 72 paralegals and business professionals in the U.S., according to a Wednesday internal memo reviewed by Law360 Pulse, with firm leadership citing "overcapacity" as a reason for the staff cuts following a period of intense hiring in 2021....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS