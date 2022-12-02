Safeguarding Attorneys' Greatest Asset: Our Mental Health

By Wendy Robbins (December 2, 2022, 3:22 PM EST) -- Attorneys should take care of their mental health, as it is their greatest asset. The legal industry should be supporting this effort in every way possible. Yet reports on the latest data conclude that the attorney mental health situation remains grave.[1]...

