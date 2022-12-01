Wilson Sonsini Atty Blasts Under Armour Docs 'Harassment'

By Bryan Koenig (December 1, 2022, 6:41 PM EST) -- A Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC attorney accused Under Armour of harassing him and the firm on Wednesday, seeking to quash a subpoena in an antitrust case the sportswear giant says is based not on his work for plaintiff Multiple Energy Technologies but his partial ownership in it....

