SF Judge Sends Edelson's $100M Suit Against Girardi To LA

By Dorothy Atkins (December 1, 2022, 3:51 PM EST) -- A California Northern District judge agreed Thursday to send Edelson's lawsuit alleging the now-defunct Girardi Keese law firm stole over $100 million to California's Central District despite arguments that Edelson will struggle to find local counsel, noting "we're talking about Los Angeles, where there are probably more lawyers than teachers."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS