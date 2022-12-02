50 Judges Open Up About Law Clerk Selection And Diversity

By Hannah Albarazi (December 2, 2022, 4:57 PM EST) -- Landing a judicial clerkship can open many doors for recent law school graduates, but a new study based on confidential interviews with 50 federal appeals court judges provides a rare glimpse into how jurists fill those clerkships and why there is a persistent lack of diversity in law clerk hiring....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS