Gift Card Co. Directors Back PayPoint's £83M Takeover

By Tom Fish (December 2, 2022, 3:10 PM GMT) -- The directors of gift card and Christmas savings club operator Appreciate Group said on Friday that they have agreed to the £83 million ($100 million) takeover offer from payment services firm PayPoint, in a deal guided by Pinsent Masons LLP and Addleshaw Goddard....

