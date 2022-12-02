DC Bar To Put Facts First In Giuliani Voter Fraud Ethics Case

By Alison Knezevich (December 2, 2022, 4:45 PM EST) -- Rudy Giuliani is set to face attorney disciplinary proceedings next week in Washington, D.C., in a case expected to center around whether he had a reasonable basis to level voter fraud allegations as part of a lawsuit aimed at helping then-President Donald Trump overturn Pennsylvania's 2020 election results....

