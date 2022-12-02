Fed OKs Merger Of Farmers National Bank Cos. in Ohio, Pa.

By Matthew Santoni (December 2, 2022, 6:57 PM EST) -- The Federal Reserve Board has approved the merger of two separate companies operating "Farmers National Bank" branches in Ohio and Pennsylvania, clearing the way Thursday for Ohio-based Farmers National Banc Corp., also known as FNC, to have a combined $5.1 billion in assets across the two states....

