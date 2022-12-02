Interest Rates Doom Lender, Crypto Winter Persists

By Vince Sullivan (December 2, 2022, 5:37 PM EST) -- Rising interest rates forced a reverse mortgage lender into Chapter 11, cryptocurrency platform BlockFi succumbed to the downfall of exchange FTX Trading, and FTX itself faced calls for an examination of its collapse. This is the week in bankruptcy....

