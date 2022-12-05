Philly DA Krasner Strikes Back At Impeachment

By P.J. D'Annunzio (December 5, 2022, 2:17 PM EST) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, the subject of an upcoming impeachment trial in the Pennsylvania Senate over his performance as the city's top prosecutor, has claimed in two new Commonwealth Court filings that the proceedings against him are unlawful and should be shut down....

