The Odd Hypotheticals In The High Court's LGBTQ Hearing

By Jimmy Hoover (December 5, 2022, 9:40 PM EST) -- The justices on the U.S. Supreme Court ran through a gamut of hypothetical scenarios Monday as they considered whether a Christian web designer has a First Amendment right to turn down same-sex weddings. Their questions ranged from the amusing to the uncomfortable, like Justice Samuel Alito Jr.'s clumsy joke about Black children wearing KKK outfits....

