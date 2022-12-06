Cred Trustee Sues Insiders Over Allegedly Pilfered IP

By Leslie A. Pappas (December 6, 2022, 7:26 PM EST) -- A trustee for the bankruptcy estate of failed crypto lender Cred Inc. sued crypto asset exchange Earnity Inc. and several affiliates in Delaware, accusing them of profiting from intellectual property that was allegedly stolen from Cred just before it filed for bankruptcy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS