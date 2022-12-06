DC Panel Questions Giuliani's Thinking Behind Pa. Voter Suit

By Katie Buehler (December 6, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- A D.C. professional disciplinary committee on Tuesday questioned Rudy Giuliani about his role in filing a lawsuit aimed at helping former President Donald Trump overturn Pennsylvania's 2020 election results, focusing on the reasonableness of the case's requested relief and why he didn't follow established state-court election challenge procedures....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS