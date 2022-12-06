Dems Press Patent Office On Pharma 'Abuse' Of System

By Adam Lidgett (December 6, 2022, 6:22 PM EST) -- Two Democratic lawmakers want the head of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to lay out what the agency is doing to fight high drug costs, saying drug prices continue to rise while the pharmaceutical industry has abused the patent system....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS