Butzel Opens Grand Rapids Office With Litigation Firm Merger

By Adrian Cruz (December 13, 2022, 4:15 PM EST) -- Michigan firm Butzel Long PC announced an expansion to the state's west side, following a merger with Grand Rapids-based commercial litigation boutique Silver & Van Essen PC that is set to take effect at the start of January....

