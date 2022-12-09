Cannabis Investors Allege Missouri Pair Scammed Them

By Mike Curley (December 9, 2022, 12:04 PM EST) -- A group of Colorado investors is alleging that a Missouri-based dispensary and its founders defrauded them of more than $700,000 in funds by locking them out of the running of the dispensary and refusing to hand over shares in exchange for the funds....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS