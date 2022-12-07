Mich. Justices Probe Wayne State's Quest For Notice

By Danielle Ferguson (December 7, 2022, 8:45 PM EST) -- Two Michigan Supreme Court justices on Wednesday pushed Wayne State University to defend its argument that a former employee needed to file a notice in state claims court of her intent to file an age discrimination suit, even if the suit was eventually outside of that court....

