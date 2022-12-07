Chauvin Prosecutor Among 4 Attys Elevated To Federal Bench

By James Arkin (December 7, 2022, 9:05 PM EST) -- The Senate on Wednesday confirmed four nominees for district courts in Pennsylvania and Minnesota, including a BakerHostetler partner in Philadelphia and the Minneapolis attorney who served as a special prosecutor in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of the murder of George Floyd....

