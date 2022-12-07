Ohio Justices Send Solar Fees Case Back To Clarify Tax Issue

By Eric Heisig (December 7, 2022, 6:36 PM EST) -- The Buckeye State's high court on Wednesday mostly upheld the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio's order directing utility companies to collect fees for a $20 million fund incentivizing solar energy production, though it sent a case challenging it back to the commission to clarify if customers should be stuck with a commercial tax....

