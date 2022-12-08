NYC Bar Says Justice Oing Not Qualified For DiFiore's Job

By Tracey Read (December 8, 2022, 1:20 PM EST) -- In a departure from other lawyer groups, the New York City Bar Association has issued a "not well qualified" rating to First Appellate Division Justice Jeffrey Oing, one of seven candidates being considered to replace former Chief Judge Janet DiFiore....

