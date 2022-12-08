Fed. Circ. Won't Shut Down Del. Judge's Patent Funding Probe

By Jasmin Jackson (December 8, 2022, 8:36 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit refused Thursday to make a Delaware federal judge nix his probe into who is funding a patent owner's infringement litigation against Buzzfeed, Bloomberg and other media companies over content streaming technology, finding that a writ of mandamus is not the only pathway to protect confidential documents....

