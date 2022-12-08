5th Circ. Scolds Judge Over Stock Conflict, But Backs Ruling

By Emma Cueto (December 8, 2022, 4:38 PM EST) -- A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit said in a published ruling Thursday that there was "no doubt" a district court judge should have recused herself from a case against Wal-Mart and several local law enforcement officers while owning stock in the retail giant, but kept in place her dismissal of a suit against the company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS