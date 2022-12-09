NLRB Orders Pot Seller To Reinstate Unionizing Employee

By Mike Curley (December 9, 2022, 3:31 PM EST) -- A three-member panel of the National Labor Relations Board has ordered Absolute Healthcare to reinstate a worker fired in August 2020, affirming an earlier finding by an NLRB judge that the company had unlawfully fired her for engaging in unionizing activity....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS