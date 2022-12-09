Attys Want Detail In Gov't Wishlist Of Financial Reforms

By Richard Crump (December 9, 2022, 8:47 PM GMT) -- Sweeping plans to overhaul financial services regulation announced by the U.K. government on Friday could boost the country's international competitiveness following its exit from the European Union, but the wishlist of reforms lack detail on the workability of some proposals, legal experts say. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS