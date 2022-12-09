Reform Group Lobs Ethics Complaint At CFTC's Pham

By Emilie Ruscoe (December 9, 2022, 8:28 PM EST) -- A financial markets public interest group has called for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's internal watchdog to investigate Commissioner Caroline D. Pham over claims that she disclosed "highly confidential" information about a startup's pending application before the agency — a contention Pham vehemently pushed back against Friday....

