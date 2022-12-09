SBF 'Willing' To Go Before House Panel With Current FTX CEO

By Dave Simpson (December 9, 2022, 6:33 PM EST) -- Disgraced former cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried said Friday on Twitter that he would be willing to testify at the House Financial Services Committee hearing over the collapse of crypto exchange FTX scheduled for Dec. 13, which will also feature current FTX CEO John Ray....

