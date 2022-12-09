The Odd Phrase That Could Flip The Trump Org. Verdict

By Frank G. Runyeon (December 9, 2022, 3:20 PM EST) -- After a Manhattan jury convicted the Trump Organization of criminal tax fraud, defense lawyers told Law360 that their appeal would focus on the meaning of a peculiar legal phrase they believe the judge confused, misleading the jury on the key issue of what it takes to convict a company in the Empire State....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS