Banking Group Of The Year: Orrick

By Hannah Albarazi (February 1, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP attorneys helped steer some of 2022's biggest moments in banking, including winning major decisions slashing Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs' potential liabilities in mortgage-backed securities cases stemming from the 2008 financial crisis, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2022 Banking Groups of the Year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS