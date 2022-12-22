ITC Says Apple Watch Infringes Patents But Holds Off On Ban

By Andrew Karpan (December 22, 2022, 9:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission on Thursday upheld a finding that Apple Watches with an app that measures heartbeats infringe two patents, but it will hold off on enforcing a cease-and-desist ban until the resolution of a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that determined the patents covering that heartbeat measuring technology are not actually valid in the first place....

