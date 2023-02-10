Bankruptcy Group Of The Year: Brown Rudnick

By Kevin Pinner (February 10, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Brown Rudnick LLP secured the largest sexual abuse settlement in U.S. history by negotiating a $2.46 billion compensation trust for more than 63,000 victims in the Boy Scouts of America's restructuring, earning it a spot as one of Law360's 2022 Bankruptcy Groups of the Year....

