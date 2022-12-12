How 2022 Became A Landmark Year For Election Litigation

By Ryan Boysen (December 12, 2022, 4:46 PM EST) -- By any measure, 2022 was a historic year for election litigation as a deluge of voting rights lawsuits and a hotly contested redistricting process produced landmark rulings and ongoing legal battles that will set the rules for future elections....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS