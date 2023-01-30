Insurance Group Of The Year: O'Melveny

By Ben Zigterman (January 30, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Insurance attorneys at O'Melveny & Myers LLP in the past year helped lead the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy to a Chapter 11 plan that would channel tens of thousands of childhood sex abuse claims into a $2.5 billion settlement trust, landing the firm among Law360's 2022 Insurance Groups of the Year....

